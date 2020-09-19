Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo has expressed his strong belief that Wolves winger Diogo Jota has chosen the right club in Liverpool to continue his career.

Jota, a former Atletico Madrid player, joined Wolves on loan in their 2017/18 Championship-winning campaign before making the switch permanent in 2018.

The Reds have now agreed to sign the Wolves forward in a deal that could rise to £45m with add-ons, with Reds defender Ki-Jana Hoever,18, going the other way for £9m and a possible £4.5m in add-ons; the two deals are separate.

Nuno believes Jota has chosen the right club in Liverpool to continue his career and stressed the Wolves faithful will always hold their star in high reagard.

Jota registered 131 appearances in all competitions for the Molineux side, scoring 44 goals, and Nuno expressed his gratitude towards the player for the brilliant memories he made at the club over his three-year stint.

“Diogo is amazing”, Nuno told a press conference.

“What Diogo did for us is absolutely fantastic.

“Things happen when naturally they should happen.

“He’s going to the right place

“He’ll never be forgotten by our fans.”

Jota is set to undergo his medical ahead of his move to Merseyside and is expected to sign a five-year deal at Anfield, where he will play under Jurgen Klopp.