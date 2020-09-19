Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi is poised to seal a loan move away from the Premier League champions imminently.

Awoniyi arrived at Anfield in 2015, but the Nigerian is yet to feature in a game for the Merseyside giants.

The striker has had difficulty obtaining a work permit in England and has been shipped out on loan spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Mouscron and Gent.

Awoniyi spent last season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Mainz and is set to return to Germany on another year-long loan spell with German top flight outfit Union Berlin.

The move is imminent as, according to German magazine Kicker, Awoniyi is expected to join Union Berlin today.

It has been claimed that the German top tier outfit have worked out an agreement with Liverpool and are taking him back to Germany.

The 23-year-old made twelve appearances for Mainz in the Bundesliga last season and made a positive impression at the club, with his commitment and attitude hailed.

Awoniyi’s contract at Anfield runs through to the summer of 2023 and he will become Union Berlin’s ninth signing of the summer.

He has also been linked with Celtic.