Manchester United were not prepared to match the figures quoted to sign Gareth Bale, while the Welshman did not want to be a backup option for the Red Devils, according to The Athletic.

Bale has returned to the Premier League from Real Madrid, joining Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan spell which will see the north London club pick up around 40 per cent of his Bernabeu pay packet.

Manchester United were also interested in Bale and made enquiries about signing him.

Finances were discussed, but the Red Devils were not willing to match the amounts being quoted.

Bale was also less than keen on a move to Old Trafford as he did not want to be a backup option for the Red Devils, who have made Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho their priority.

It is claimed though that Tottenham were firmly Bale’s first choice and the forward had his heart set on a return to north London.

Bale has made a total of 171 appearances in La Liga for Real Madrid, scoring 80 times and providing 46 assists.

Overall, the 31-year-old has clocked 251 outings for Real Madrid, scoring 105 times and the jury is out on whether he will now ever add to that figure.