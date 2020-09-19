Fixture: Celtic vs Livingston

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Livingston in a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon at Paradise.

The Bhoys head into the fixture sitting second in the Scottish Premiership table and just three points behind rivals Rangers, with a game in hand.

They will start as firm favourites to beat Livingston, but were held to a 2-2 draw in the last meeting between the two teams in March.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has Vasilis Barkas in goal, while at the back he has Hatem Abd Elhamed, Kristoffer Ajer and Shane Duffy. Jeremie Frimpong and Greg Taylor also start.

Scott Brown will look to control midfield for Celtic, while Lennon also selects Oliver Ntcham and Callum McGregor. Ryan Christie also plays, with Albian Ajeti in attack.

If the Celtic boss needs to make changes he has options on his bench, including Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest

Celtic Team vs Livingston

Barkas, Frimpong, Elhamed, Ajer, Duffy, Taylor, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Christie, Ajeti

Substitutes: Bain, Bitton, Klimala, Soro, Turnbull, Rogic, Edouard, Elyounoussi, Forrest