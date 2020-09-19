Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko recently rejected an offer from a Premier League club as he continues to insist on a move to AC Milan.

The Frenchman midfielder’s future at Chelsea remains unresolved despite the player and the club wanting to part ways since he returned from his loan spell at Monaco at the end of last season.

Bakayoko wants to move to AC Milan and has even agreed to take a pay cut in order to secure a transfer to the Serie A giants.

But AC Milan have refused to match Chelsea’s €30m asking price and the negotiations between the two clubs have firmly stalled.

Bakayoko has even had an option to remain in the Premier League and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, he received a proposal from a top flight side..

However, AC Milan have remained his priority and he is willing to wait for the Rossoneri to work out an agreement with Chelsea.

As such, he rejected the Premier League option, despite the fact it would have seen him earn more money.

Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact with his entourage and the Paris-born midfielder previously has not ruled out playing for the French champions at some point in his career.

Bakayoko for now is happy to hold on for AC Milan, but could change his stance if no move has happened by early October.