Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has conceded that it was too close for comfort for his side at the end against Fulham and admits that issues need to be addressed despite the win.

Leeds lost 4-3 at Anfield last weekend and won hearts, but back at Elland Road today, they won 4-3 against Fulham to win their first game back in the Premier League.

It seemed like a cakewalk for Leeds when the raced to a 4-1 lead around the hour mark, but Fulham scored two quick goals and made it a very nervy finish for the home side at the end.

Bamford admits that it was closer than it should have been at the end and the players and the coaching staff will analyse the game in the next few days to ascertain what went wrong.

He is happy with the three points, but conceded that it was difficult to watch at the end as Leeds hung on for the win.

Asked if Leeds will serve up another 4-3 next weekend, Bamford said on BT Sport: “I hope not!

“We showed a good side of ourselves [against Liverpool]. Today was obviously a crucial match. We wanted to win but it was a bit too close in the end.

“There will be a few meetings next week to see where we went wrong, but we won and that’s the main thing.

“The second goal caught us off guard and the third goal wasn’t long after that so it made us panic a bit.

“We managed to see it out, but watching from the sidelines was horrible when I came off!”

Next up is a Yorkshire derby for Leeds when they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United a week from tomorrow.