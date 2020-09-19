Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has sent his best regards to Tottenham Hotspur bound Sergio Reguilon.

The full-back spent last season on loan at Los Blancos’ league rivals Sevilla and won the Europa League with the Andalusians while also helping them to finish in fourth in La Liga.

Left-back Reguilon was the subject of much transfer speculation this summer with his future in Madrid under the scanner and is now set to join Spurs on a permanent deal for around £25m.

Zidane, who sent his best regards to the London bound player, hailed Reguilon for the exceptional loan stint he had at Sevilla while stressing that he deserves to be a first team player and outlined that he deserved his switch to the Premier League.

“We must congratulate Reguilon on the season he had”, Zidane told a press conference.

“We have two players per position and I already have two full-backs.

“I wish him all the best because he had a good season in Sevilla and he deserves to be at Tottenham”

Reguilon’s Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale is also expected to go to Tottenham, the club he left seven years ago on a season-long loan deal, and Zidane, while acknowledging the Welshman’s services to the Spanish champions, wished the winger well on the next chapter in his career.

“I haven’t spoken with Bale.

“I know what he has done in this team.

“He has been spectacular for this team, nobody can say otherwise.

“There are negotiations.

“If he moves, we only wish him well.”

The Real Madrid duo underwent part of their medicals in the Spanish capital on Thursday before flying to London on the same private jet on Friday.