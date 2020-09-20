Antonio Rudiger’s Chelsea future is not in doubt, despite the Germany international missing out on a spot in the matchday squad against Liverpool.

Frank Lampard overlooked Rudiger for Liverpool’s visit to Stamford Bridge, a Premier League game that ended 2-0 to the champions thanks to a double from Sadio Mane.

Rudiger’s future at Chelsea though is not in doubt, according to The Athletic, although questions are sure to be asked due to him being left out.

Lampard was asked in his post match press conference about Rudiger and insists that he simply could not include so many centre-backs in his matchday group.

He said: “On Rudiger, we have five centre-backs in the squad, I can’t have three centre-backs in the squad.”

Rudiger was on the bench for Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion and will be looking to get onto the pitch as soon as possible.

Chelsea are in action at home against Barnsley in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night and the German will want to feature.

The Blues then head to the Hawthorns when the Premier League returns, with a game against West Brom on the agenda.