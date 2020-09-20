Fixture: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Chelsea have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Premier League champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Frank Lampard will be looking to his side to send out an early statement of intent by going toe to toe with the champions and potentially grabbing all three points.

The Blues are without summer signings Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech for the game.

Lampard hands goalkeeping duties to Kepa, while in defence he places his trust in Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Marcos Alonso.

The Chelsea manager opts to go with a midfield of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, while Mason Mount and Kai Havertz support Timo Werner.

Lampard has a host of options available to him on the bench if he needs to make changes, and can call for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea Team vs Liverpool

Kepa, James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Substitutes: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud