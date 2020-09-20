Tottenham Hotspur are expecting Dele Alli to stay at the club and fight for his spot, according to the BBC.

Alli’s future in north London is now firmly under the scanner after Jose Mourinho left him out of Spurs’ Europa League clash against Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Sunday’s Premier League win at Southampton.

Paris Saint-Germain are now interested in signing the 24-year-old and are admirers of his talents.

However, sources at Tottenham insist that they are expecting to see Alli continue at the club and fight to win his place back.

Alli has clocked 45 minutes of football in the new season for Tottenham.

If he is to secure an exit from Tottenham then he must do it before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.

Tottenham have reinforced their attacking options by bringing in Gareth Bale on a loan deal from Real Madrid, but the forward is not fit and is only expected to be ready to be at Mourinho’s disposal after October’s international break.

PSG, a potential Alli destination, have opened their campaign in Ligue 1 with two wins and two defeats.