Atletico Madrid have communicated a clear message to Arsenal on midfielder Thomas Partey and have a clear stance on potentially signing Lucas Torreira.

The Spanish giants have been linked with wanting Torreira and it has been claimed they have failed with a loan offer for the Uruguayan.

However, Atletico Madrid will only look to sign Torreira if Hector Herrera departs before the closure of the transfer window, according to Libertad Digital.

The Spanish giants have also been clear to Arsenal on Thomas and have firmly ruled out letting the player leave in the current window.

Atletico Madrid do not want Thomas to leave and have no intention of losing him.

It is claimed that coach Diego Simeone knows he will have Thomas at his disposal for the season.

Torreira also has interest from Serie A, where both Fiorentina and Torino are interested in taking him back to Italy.

The Uruguay international caught the eye at Sampdoria before then moving to Arsenal in the summer of 2018 and his stock in Italy remains high.

He has though fallen out of favour in north London.