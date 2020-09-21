Chelsea have finalised a deal with Rennes for the signature of 28-year-old goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who will soon undergo a medical with the club, according to French radio station RMC Sport.

Mendy has already agreed the terms of a contract with Chelsea and has been waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement for his transfer.

The goalkeeper made it clear to Rennes early that he did not want to miss out on a move to Chelsea and he is now on the cusp of securing it.

Rennes were holding out for a fee of €30m and it seems the French club have got what they wanted from Chelsea in terms of the financial side of the agreement.

It has been claimed that a deal is in place that will see Chelsea pay a fee of €24m for Mendy with another €6m on performance-based add-ons.

If the add-ons kick in, Rennes will earn the €30m they wanted from Mendy’s departure and once the deal goes through it will be a record sale for a goalkeeper from Ligue 1.

Mendy has already agreed on a five-year contract with Chelsea and will soon undergo a medical with the club.

The goalkeeper will go through his medical checks in Berlin instead of England due to the current travel restrictions in Europe.

It remains to be seen whether Mendy goes straight into the Chelsea team to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, who struggled in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Liverpool.