Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez is Manchester City’s priority defensive target, despite interest in Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

Manchester City have paused efforts to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli after failing to agree a fee with the Italian side.

Sevilla’s 21-year-old French centre-back Kounde is now firmly on Pep Guardiola’s radar and Manchester City are pushing hard to take him to the Etihad during the ongoing transfer window.

They are claimed to have already failed with an offer, and Sevilla have made it clear that they will have to trigger the Frenchman’s €90m release clause to snare him away from the Spanish club.

Manchester City remain keen on Kounde, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, he is not their priority target for the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Their interest in Atletico Madrid’s Gimenez has persisted and the Uruguayan is Manchester City’s top defensive target.

They are plotting to table a bid for Jimenez, but Atletico Madrid are likely to refer them to the defender’s release clause.

Kounde’s agent has met Manchester City to discuss personal terms, but they would prefer to sign Gimenez over the Frenchman.