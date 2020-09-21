Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has hit out at claims that his side have put a formal offer in for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster and claims that is not the case.

It was claimed today that the London-based club have made Liverpool an offer in an attempt to win the race for the signature of Brewster in the ongoing transfer window.

Crystal Palace were said to have made an initial bid of £19m, which could rise up to £25m after add-ons, for the highly-rated centre-forward.

The offer even reportedly gave Liverpool the option to resign the 20-year-old for £37m in the future, but Eagles supremo Parish has now rubbished the claims.

Parish has insisted that the suggestion that Crystal Palace have made an offer to sign Brewster from Liverpool has been fabricated entirely.

“We have asked Sky to take this down as it is a total fabrication from start to finish“, Parish wrote on Twitter.

“We have not made a bid formal or informal.“

Brewster has also attracted interest from Sheffield United and Newcastle United in the ongoing transfer window and Liverpool could look to cash in on him in order to raise funds.