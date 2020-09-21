Everton star Lucas Digne has revealed that he has taken Toffees new boy Niels Nkounkou under his wing since the youngster arrived on Merseyside from France.

Nkounkou put pen to paper to a three-year deal at Goodison Park in July following the expiration of his contract with former club Marseille.

The left-back was handed his debut by Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti last Wednesday in his team’s 3-0 victory over Salford City at home in the EFL Cup, and the 19-year-old was lauded for his performance.

Digne, who currently plays as first choice left-back for the Merseyside outfit, revealed that he has taken Nkounkou under his wing since his arrival at Goodison Park and is helping his countryman make a swift transition to life at Everton.

The 27-year-old is impressed by the way Nkounkou announced himself to his new club in midweek and backed his countryman to express himself more and improve further as the season unfolds.

“He’s doing well”, Digne told Everton TV.

“He’s played well since he’s arrived.

“I’m happy for him.

“He’s a good lad and I try to help him every time, every day I try to help him adapt.”

After a strong debut display, Nkounkou will hope to earn his manager’s call once again on Wednesday with Everton set to play Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup.