Leeds United recently failed with an offer for 18-year-old centre-back Haydon Roberts, who is on the books at Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Sky Sports (14:47).

Leeds have been plucking young talents from fellow domestic clubs and drafting them into their Under-23s, with Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh signed in the current transfer window.

They tried to convince Brighton to let promising defender Roberts leave the south coast to head up to Yorkshire.

Leeds put in an offer to sign the 18-year-old two weeks ago, but Brighton turned it down as they have no plans to sell him.

The Whites have not been back in with another offer for Roberts and it remains to be seen if they will try again before the transfer window closes on 5th October.

Leeds tried to sign Ben White from Brighton in the summer, following his successful loan spell at Elland Road last season.

Brighton though put up a wall around White and turned down multiple bids for Leeds for the centre-back, with the Seagulls clear he would not leave.

The Whites turned to Germany international Robin Koch and snapped him up from Bundesliga side Freiburg.