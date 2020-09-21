Liverpool will not be moving to sign Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak, a player they have been heavily linked with, according to The Athletic.

Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota joined Greece international Kostantinos Tsimikas in coming through the door at Anfield in the ongoing transfer window last week.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool will turn their attention to landing a new centre-back after sealing the signatures of Thiago and Jota from Bayern Munich and Wolves, respectively.

Liverpool sold Dejan Lovren earlier in the window and are short on cover at centre-back.

They have been linked with a number of options, including Schalke’s promising defender Kabak.

But having completed the signings of Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota, Liverpool are not looking to bring in more players before the transfer window slams shut on October 5th.

While it has been suggested that the Reds will bring in a new centre-back following the departure of Lovren, Jurgen Klopp is happy with the options he has at his disposal.

The German tactician views Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who partnered Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Chelsea, as his fourth centre-back option.

Klopp also sees 17-year-old Billy Koumetio as his fifth option in central defence.