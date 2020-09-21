Manchester United and FC Porto have held talks on a deal to take left-back Alex Telles to Old Trafford.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prioritised signing new left-back before the end of the transfer window next month.

The club decided against signing Sergio Reguilon due to Real Madrid’s insistence on including a buy-back clause and he has joined Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United have turned their attention towards Porto’s Telles and the club have already reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with the Brazil international.

The club are now working on agreeing on a deal with Porto and according to Sky Italia, more talks have taken place between Manchester United and the Portuguese giants on Monday.

The Premier League giants are also in talks with his representatives to finalise the terms of his contract as well.

Telles wants the move and it has been claimed that defender is keen to have the deal done before the end of the week.

Porto are eyeing a fee of around €20m before letting the player, who is in the final year of his contract, leave in the ongoing transfer window.