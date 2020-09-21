Leeds United midfielder Jordan Stevens has stressed that Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens is the type of manager he wants to play under, after he completed a loan move to the County Ground.

Marcelo Bielsa has sanctioned the loan exit of Stevens, who will be looking to clock up regular first team football in League One at Swindon.

Stevens operates as a midfielder, but can play as a winger, and he is pleased the loan move will see him closer to his family.

The Leeds starlet is also looking forward to the chance to work under Swindon boss Wellens, who he is relishing the chance to play for.

“I’m more than happy that the deal is finally done. I’m looking forward to getting to meet the lads and see where League One gets us”, Stevens told Swindon’s official site.

“Swindon are a club that have just been promoted, the club is close to family which is great.

“I’m looking forward to working under Richie Wellens, he’s an ex-player and that’s the sort of manager I want to work for.

“With this league, any team can beat any team, so hopefully we can do our best and see where that takes us.”

Stevens joined Leeds from League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers and has clocked minutes in the Whites’ Under-23s; Leeds will be looking to see how he fares in the cut and thrust of League One.