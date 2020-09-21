Newcastle United full-back DeAndre Yedlin is not training with the club as he looks to join Turkish giants Bestikas, according to Sky Sports (14:25).

The American is out of favour at St James’ Park and could leave Newcastle before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.

He is looking to move to Turkey, where Besiktas want him, and is not training with Newcastle currently.

Besiktas are still in talks with Newcastle to agree a deal for Yedlin, who has now entered the final year of his contract at St James’ Park.

The 27-year-old made 16 appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle over the course of last season, along with four in the FA Cup, after his start to the campaign was interrupted by injury.

He suffered further injury hiccups during the campaign, restricting his chance to make an impact under Steve Bruce.

Yedlin is fit again now and completed the full 90 minutes in Newcastle’s EFL Cup win over Blackburn Rovers.

He has made a total of 116 appearances for Newcastle since joining the club in the summer of 2016.