A potential move away from Chelsea for Antonio Rudiger could be causing a hold up in Fikayo Tomori’s proposed loan move to Everton, according to The Athletic.

Tomori has been tipped to join Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton loan for the season, following the arrival Thiago Silva, but there appears to be a hold up in the transfer.

The delay in the 22-year-old’s loan switch to the Toffees could be because Chelsea’s German centre-half Rudiger is considering his future at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger was left out of the Blues’ matchday squad to face Liverpool at the weekend and is now exploring the possibility of moving away from the London outfit.

While the former Roma man is not expected to force his way out of the club, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is open to the idea of a departure for the 27-year-old.

It remains to be seen if Rudiger will head out on a loan deal or a permanent transfer, with no option ruled out for the defender yet.

However, the departure of the Germany international will leave Chelsea with a decision to make regarding Tomori’s loan move to Everton.

Chelsea have three other senior centre-back options in Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva, with summer arrival Malang Sarr expected to go out on loan as well.