Tottenham Hotspur are not interested in signing Manchester United star Jesse Lingard, according to football.london.

Lingard’s future in Manchester is under the scanner as the winger has found it hard to clock up game time under Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 27-year-old has not started a Premier League game since January and was not even among the substitutes for Manchester United’s opening league game of the season at home to Crystal Palace.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who worked with Lingard during his time at Old Trafford, has been claimed to be keen on reuniting with his former player in north London and offering the midfielder’s stalled career a lifeline.

However, Tottenham have no interest in making a move for the England international; they recently snapped up Gareth Bale on loan.

Tottenham have been linked with moving on out-of-favour Dele Alli before the transfer window closes.

Spurs though do not expect Alli to leave and are focused on bringing in another striker for Jose Mourinho, as they look to provide cover for Harry Kane.

Lingard failed to feature in more than 1,000 league minutes for Manchester United in the campaign and managed just one goal in 22 outings.