Anderlecht are willing to listen to offers for Liverpool linked winger Jeremy Doku, but are clear on what type of deal they would want to sell the 18-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool tried to tempt Doku to move to Anfield at the age of 15, but he rejected the idea; Liverpool have continued to be linked with Doku.

If Liverpool come for Doku before the transfer window closes, Anderlecht would do a deal, but on their terms, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

The Belgian top flight club would be open to selling the winger if they receive a sum of at least €30m..

Anderlecht would also want Doku to be loaned back to them for the season as part of the deal.

The Belgian giants do not need to sell the winger, but banking €30m for him would help to reduce the club’s debt.

Doku has already made six appearances in the Belgian top flight for Anderlecht in the new campaign, scoring twice and providing three assists for his team-mates.

He has also broken into the senior Belgium squad and has been capped twice for his country, scoring once.