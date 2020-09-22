Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is not desperate to leave the club, despite interest from a number sides, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The arrival of Gabriel this summer and the return of William Saliba from a loan spell have pushed Mustafi further down the centre-back pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are open to offers for the German and Italian sides Lazio and Napoli are claimed to have been taking stock of the player’s situation in London.

Arsenal are willing to sell the player for around £13m and a sale would also ease pressure on the club’s wage bill.

However, Mustafi is not desperate to leave Arsenal this summer.

The 28-year-old is happy in London at the moment and has enjoyed working under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

He has interest in his services, but no move is close to happening and Mustafi does not appear to be pushing to go.

The centre-back is into the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium though and Arsenal could actively look to move him on before the transfer window closes on 5th October.