An unnamed club are plotting to snap up Arsenal target Houssem Aouar, according to the Daily Telegraph, and the side keen to beat the Gunners to the midfielder are in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the 22-year-old and the Gunners have been linked with a move for the young Frenchman throughout the ongoing transfer window.

However, the north London club now face competition from an unnamed Champions League club in their pursuit of the Lyon midfielder.

The unknown club are preparing an offer in an attempt to sign Aouar from Lyon, something which would be a blow for the Gunners.

Aouar, who is in no rush to make a decision on his future, is aware of the interest from the Champions League outfit.

Arsenal can only offer Europa League football to the Lyon man, but it is claimed that does not take them out of the running to sign him.

Lyon are claimed to want £54m for Aouar and are braced for bids in the final two weeks of the ongoing transfer window.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be able to fend off interest from the unnamed club for the signature of the highly-rated central midfielder.