Aston Villa have emerged as a potential destination for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, who had been linked with Liverpool.

The 22-year-old winger is ready to move on from Watford after just one season due to the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League.

The Hornets are prepared to let him go and Liverpool were linked with wanting him before they turned their attention to Diogo Jota and snapped him up from Wolves.

Now another potential destination in the Premier League has emerged for Sarr in the shape of a Villa Park switch.

According to French magazine France Football, Aston Villa are also in the race for the winger and are prepared to make a move for the Senegalese.

The Villans are ready to guarantee Sarr a regular place in the starting eleven, something which would not have been the case at Liverpool.

Landing Sarr would be a big boost for Aston Villa as they look to make sure they are well away from relegation trouble this season.

He still has another four years left to run on his contract at Vicarage Road.