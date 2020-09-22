Barcelona have no intention of meeting Manchester City’s €30m asking price for Eric Garcia and will wait for a year before signing him on a free transfer.

Garcia has one year left on his deal at the Etihad and has set his heart on joining Barcelona, knocking back efforts from Manchester City to keep him.

The La Masia product, who was snared away by the Citizens in the summer of 2017, joined Manchester City’s youth set-up and made the leap to the first team in July 2019.

Barcelona have held talks with Manchester City to sign Garcia, but are not prepared to meet his €30m asking price..

Their first offer of €10m for the Spaniard was knocked back by Manchester City and all further negotiations have hit a brick wall with the La Liga outfit not prepared to spend a penny more than €15m.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants will now wait for a year before signing Garcia without a transfer fee.

The Spanish giants have postponed their swoop for Garcia and have switched their attention to snapping up a low-cost alternative in the current transfer window to act as a stand in for the centre-back until he returns to his boyhood club.

With under two weeks left before transfer deadline day on 5th October, Barcelona are prepared to wait until January to agree on a pre-contract with Garcia.