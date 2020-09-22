AC Milan are continuing to keep tabs on Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, but he is not a priority.

The Rossoneri are aiming to bring in another central defender before the transfer window slams shut and have been studying a number of options.

They have been in touch with Ajer’s representatives to take stock of the Norwegian’s situation at Celtic Park; they held a conference call earlier this week with his agents.

Ajer though, according to Sky Italia, is not a priority for AC Milan at present.

They are keeping close tabs on his situation in Glasgow, but at the top of their list of defensive targets is Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic.

Ajer made 49 appearances over the course of last season at Celtic and is a key man at the back for Neil Lennon.

Celtic are not keen on losing his services, but could be tested with a substantial proposal for Ajer before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.

Ajer is already in the thick of a new season at Celtic, having made seven appearances in the Scottish Premiership and one in the Champions League qualifiers.