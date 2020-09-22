Paris Saint-Germain believe Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli wants to join them on loan for the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the north London club following the loan arrival of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.

French champions PSG are admirers of Alli and rate his talents, while Inter coach Antonio Conte is a big fan of the midfielder.

PSG are positive that Alli is keen on a move to the Parc des Princes on a season-long deal as he bids to make sure he is playing on a regular basis.

The French giants are also increasingly confident of reaching an agreement with Tottenham over a deal for the former MK Dons midfielder.

PSG are looking to sign Alli on a season-long loan deal and a permanent transfer is not being discussed by the clubs at the moment.

A loan move could also suit Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy, who may be reluctant to see the player join Premier League rivals.

Alli has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho and moving to PSG would offer him the chance of a fresh start at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.