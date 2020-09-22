Aston Villa defender Bjorn Engels has revealed that he will not consider a move to Anderlecht, despite attracting loan interest from Vincent Kompany’s side.

The 26-year-old central defender was not included in Aston Villa’s matchday squad to face Sheffield United on Monday amidst links with Anderlecht in Belgium.

Anderlecht are claimed to have made a loan enquiry for Engels, while Aston Villa are looking to sell the player rather than sending him out on a temporary deal.

As his future remains up in the air, Engels has revealed that he will not consider a move to Anderlecht, pledging his allegiance to former side Club Brugge.

The centre-back has made it clear that he would only join Club Brugge if he is to return to Belgium, admitting that he would not rule out a return to the club.

“Everyone knows where my heart lies in the Belgian league“, Engels told Belgian broadcaster Play Sports.

“I don’t think of Anderlecht at all. If I ever return to Belgium, it will be to Club Brugge.

“I would always consider a return to Club Brugge.“

Engels joined Aston Villa from Reims for around £7m last summer but has failed to establish himself at the club, making just 17 league appearances last term.