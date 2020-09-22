Highly rated young Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson has revealed that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a big influence on him of late.

Alexander-Arnold rose through the youth ranks at Liverpool to break into the first team and is now widely considered to be one ofd the best right-backs in world football.

He has enjoyed big success at Anfield, winning the Champions League and the Premier League, and becoming impossible for Jurgen Klopp to leave out.

Patterson, who is just 18 and is working to establish himself as a first-team regular under former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, insists that the England international is someone he has been influenced by of late.

“Recently, it would be Trent Alexander-Arnold”, Patterson told a Q&A when asked about his biggest influence.

“He is a fantastic young player who has come through the Liverpool academy.

“He has shown he can do it at the highest level at such a young age and has put the hard work in to achieve what he has so far.

“He has achieved a lot at such a young age – winning the league and Champions League is fantastic.”

Patterson is highly regarded at Ibrox and will be looking to kick on with his development under Gerrard at Rangers for the rest of the season.