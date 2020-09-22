Manchester United are yet to table an official offer for Alex Telles with FC Porto becoming concerned about the deal being delayed and hampering their chances of finding a proper replacement for the full-back.

Telles has already agreed on a five-year contract with Manchester United and has told Porto that he wants to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been in talks with Porto over signing the 27-year-old left-back and the two clubs are working out the terms of a potential agreement.

Porto are believed to be ready to sell him for a figure of €20m and for the moment Manchester United are yet to agree to pay that sum.

According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, the Portuguese giants are yet to receive an official bid from the Red Devils and are still waiting to get a deal over the line.

Porto are growing concerned about the timetable of the potential deal and the delay in negotiations with Manchester United.

They want to sign a player to replace Telles as well and the delays in finalising an agreement with Manchester United could hamper their efforts to bring in the Brazilian’s replacement.

However, the negotiations between the two clubs are at an advanced stage and they are progressing towards the two clubs agreeing on a deal.