Fulham and Leeds United have also joined the race for the signature of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Arkadiusz Milik, it has been claimed in Italy.

Milik has refused to sign a new contract at Napoli and is now in the final year of his deal, something which is leading the Italian giants to look to sell him.

Roma and Juventus have both shown interest in the Poland international, but look unlikely to sign him.

The Premier League has emerged as a potential destination for Milik and Newcastle and Tottenham are interested in signing the 26-year-old Pole in the ongoing transfer window.

But there is more Premier League interest in the striker and, according to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Fulham and Leeds are also in the mix.

The Cottagers want to add a striker to their squad after losing their first two Premier League games back in the top tier.

Leeds have already signed Rodrigo from Valencia, but are looking for another forward and failed with a bid for Rangers’ Ryan Kent earlier in the transfer window.

The clock is ticking on the transfer window, but Napoli are prepared to sell for the right price and it remains to be seen if any of the four Premier League sides that admire Milik will slap in an acceptable bid.