Lazio will have to sell defender Bastos first before they can make a move for either Southampton star Wesley Hoedt or Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi.

Biancocelesti coach Simone Inzaghi is keen on reinforcing his backline before the current transfer window closes of 5th October.

Southampton’s Hoedt, who left Lazio in the summer of 2017 to join the Saints, and Arsenal star Mustafi, are two of the names that have popped up on the Italian’s radar as likely recruits.

The Hampshire outfit are looking to let Hoedt leave on a loan deal with an option to buy, while Arsenal are willing to sell Mustafi for around £13m

Lazio are keeping a close eye on both players, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, a move is only possible if the Serie A giants manage to offload Bastos.

The Roman outfit are keen to move the Angolan centre-back on, with a move to either Saudi Arabia or Turkey on the cards.

If Lazio manage to conclude the sale, they will have the funds and space on their wage bill to pursue the signature of either Mustafi or Hoedt.

Hoedt is claimed to be keen on returning to the club he left to come to England, while Mustafi has experience of playing in Serie A with Sampdoria, between 2012 and 2014.