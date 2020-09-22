Leeds United are unlikely to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James despite Marcelo Bielsa’s admiration for him, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United signed the Welsh winger from Swansea City last summer and following a bright start at Old Trafford, his form tapered off in the second half of last season.

He started against Crystal Palace at the weekend, but his future at the club was thrown under the scanner due to interest from Leeds.

James’ move to Leeds collapsed in the final hours of the January transfer window last year when Swansea pulled out of an agreement at the last minute.

Bielsa has remained a big fan of the player and there are claims that Leeds have revived their interest in the Welsh winger.

However, it seems the deal is unlikely to happen and Manchester United are set to keep James at the club this season.

Manchester United are not keen to lose the winger after just one year and he is still seen as an important member of the first-team squad.

They are still pursuing Jadon Sancho from Dortmund, but even his arrival is unlikely to change James’ immediate future at the club.

The Welshman can operate on both flanks and that makes him a useful player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.