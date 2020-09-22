Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente will undergo a medical in Madrid on Wednesday ahead of his move to Leeds United, according to LeedsLive.

Leeds have moved quickly for the 27-year-old defender and have a deal in place to sign the player in the ongoing transfer window.

Real Sociedad have confirmed that they have agreed on a fee with Leeds to sell the Spanish defender and the Premier League club are now racing towards securing his signature.

Leeds and Real Sociedad have agreed a fee of around £18m and Llorente is now expected to be on his way to Elland Road soon.

It is unclear if Leeds have already agreed personal terms with Llorente, but he has already been booked for a medical with Leeds.

The defender will undergo his medical checks in Madrid on Wednesday as Leeds look to finalise the transfer in the coming days.

Marcelo Bielsa was not initially keen to sign one more centre-back after signing Robin Koch from SC Freiberg earlier in the transfer window.

But the Leeds head coach appears to have changed his mind after his men conceded seven goals in thei3 first two Premier League games.

The Whites could even have Llorente in their squad ahead of their clash against Sheffield United on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he will feature.