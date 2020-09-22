Leeds United were interested in a swoop for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, but stopped short of submitting a formal bid, according to The Athletic.

Tuanzebe, a Manchester United academy product, has been linked with a potential move away from Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.

Leeds have already snapped up Robin Koch from German side Freiburg to strengthen their centre-back options, but boss Marcelo Bielsa wanted another defender through the door.

Leeds have agreed a deal to sign Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad and will hand him a medical check in Madrid on Wednesday.

However, the Whites also looked closely at a move to sign Manchester United’s Tuanzebe.

They eventually opted not to slap in a formal proposal for the defender however and switched their focus elsewhere.

Tuanzebe has had two loan stints away from Manchester United, both coming at Aston Villa and struggled for game time at Old Trafford last term.

He clocked just 186 minutes of Premier League football, seeing injury play its part in interrupting his campaign.