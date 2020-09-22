Newcastle United are likely to make a loan move for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik instead of a permanent move unless they are able to sell Joelinton, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for the Poland international, who has entered the final year of his contract with Napoli.

Milik has also attracted interest from Newcastle’s league rivals Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Italian giants Roma and Juventus.

Despite the striker being wanted by a number of top European clubs, Newcastle are in a position to match the wages being demanded by Milik’s agents.

However, according to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24, Newcastle could only sign Milik on loan if they do not offload Joelinton.

Newcastle have spent the majority of their transfer budget and are not in a position to bid for Milik unless they sell Joelinton to bring in cash.

Milik’s price tag is currently out of the Premier League club’s reach, with a loan formula the most likely to be able to be offered by the Magpies.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will push to move Joelinton on in an attempt to sign Milik permanently in the ongoing transfer window.