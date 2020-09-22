Real Sociedad have announced the departure of centre-back Diego Llorente to Leeds United, with a deal agreed in principle between the two clubs.

Premier League new boys Leeds have thrashed out a fee with Real Sociedad for the centre-back and he will bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s options at the back, battling with Robin Koch, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk.

Llorente had two years left on his contract in Spain and both player and club decided that a parting of the ways in the ongoing transfer window is the best step – and Leeds are his destination.

Real Sociedad have officially announced that they have an agreement in principle to sell Llorente to Leeds, and the player must undergo a medical before he can seal the switch.

The Spanish side announced: “Real Sociedad and Leeds United have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Diego Llorente to the English team.

“The final agreement is subject to the medical examination of the player.”

Llorente will now be put through his medical checks by Leeds and if he comes through them, put pen to paper to a contract at Elland Road.

The defender’s first club Real Madrid are in line to receive a percentage of the transfer fee.

Leeds switched their focus to signing Llorente when Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol snubbed a switch to Elland Road in favour of RB Leipzig.