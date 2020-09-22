Leeds United will not sign Fiorentina’s Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar despite claims of a €15m bid being readied by the Whites, according to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire-based club have already signed Rodrigo and Robin Koch to bolster their squad for the Premier League squad in the ongoing transfer window.

Leeds are expected to bring in more players through the door before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October, with the side also close to striking a deal for Diego Llorente of Real Sociedad.

One another player the Whites have been linked with recently is Fiorentina’s 26-year-old defensive midfielder Pulgar.

It was claimed that Leeds are readying a €15m bid for the Chile international, but it is claimed they will not sign the Fiorentina man.

Pulgar shone at Fiorentina in Serie A over the course of last season and caught the eye.

However, Leeds are said to be considering a move for Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskiy to bolster their midfield options.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side also retain an interest in Daniel James, but any move for the winger would depend on Manchester United making him available.