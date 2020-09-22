Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Italian giants Inter in a bid to do a deal for defender Milan Skriniar.

Jose Mourinho has just bolstered his squad with the additions of Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, but the Portuguese tactician is not finished in the transfer window yet.

Now Mourinho is looking to raid his former club Inter to strengthen his central defensive options.

Spurs have started talks with Inter over landing Milan Skriniar and are aware that the Italian giants want €60m to let the Slovakian leave the San Siro.

Tottenham are not keen to pay €60m to sign Skriniar and are working to bring the price down.

Inter want to make signings to help Antonio Conte reshape his squad and Skriniar could be sold to bring in previous transfer funds.

They have already started to think about who could come in to replace Skriniar, with Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic on the club’s radar.

Paris Saint-Germain are also admirers of Skriniar and could yet rival Tottenham for his signature.

Inter snapped up the 25-year-old from fellow Serie A side Sampdoria in 2017 and he has gone from strength to strength at the club.