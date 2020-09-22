Liverpool legend John Aldridge has asked Reds fans to trust Jurgen Klopp’s judgement of £45m signing Diogo Jota.

The Merseyside-based club made Jota their third signing of the ongoing transfer window when they landed him from league rivals Wolves for a deal worth up to £45m last week.

As Jota moved from Molineux to Anfield, Dutch starlet Ki-Jana Hoever headed in the opposite direction in a separate deal worth up to £14m.

When news came out that Liverpool were signing Jota and selling Hoever, eyebrows were raised regarding the Portuguese’s price tag and the departure of the highly-rated defender.

However, former Liverpool star Aldridge has asked Reds supporters to trust Klopp’s judgement on Jota, who he feels could turn out to be a good buy for the club.

An admirer of the Portugal international, the 62-year-old heaped praise on Jota’s pace, versatility and eye for goal.

“I’ve not watched an awful lot of Diogo Jota but what I have seen, I’ve been impressed with“, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He’s quick, his delivery is very good, he can play in a number of forward positions and he knows where the back of the net is.

“Don’t forget a lot of his appearances for Wolves have come as a substitute so that paints a bit of false picture when it comes to his creative ability.

“It might seem a lot of money to some people, but Liverpool fans should trust the manager implicitly because look how many decisions he’s got right.

“If he believes Jota is worth that, with Ki-Jana Hoever going the other way, it could turn out to be a really good deal for Liverpool.“

Jota could be in line to make his Liverpool debut when the Reds visit Lincoln City in the EFL Cup on Thursday.