Leeds United are pushing to get a deal over the line for Real Sociedad centre-back Diego Llorente before they play Sheffield United on Sunday, according to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire-based club are in advanced talks with Spanish La Liga club Real Sociedad over a deal for Llorente, as they look to add to their defensive options.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta is working hard on the deal and the Spaniard wants to have Llorente in through the door before the weekend.

The Whites have already added Robin Koch to their defence in the current transfer window, but have been trying to bring in another centre-back, with Llorente now their man.

Leeds made efforts to land highly-rated Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol but he prefers a move to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

The Croatian’s snub has left Leeds considering other options and they appear to have identified Llorente as an ideal candidate.

It remains to be seen if the former Real Madrid youth star will come in as a starter or to provide cover for Koch and Liam Cooper, who started in central defence against Fulham at the weekend.

If the capture of Llorente happens before the weekend, he could feature against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.