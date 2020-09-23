Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik remains to be convinced about joining Tottenham Hotspur as he is concerned about being back-up to Harry Kane, but Fulham are unlikely to be an option for him.

Jose Mourinho wants to add one more striker to his squad before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October and Tottenham have laid their eyes on Milik.

The north London club have set the ball rolling in the negotiations and the club are in talks with Napoli to secure a deal to sign the striker in the final weeks of the transfer window.

A loan deal with an obligation to buy is the formula under discussion, but it has been claimed that the player is yet to be convinced about joining Tottenham.

And according to Rai Sport’s Ciro Venerato, the Pole is afraid about the amount of playing time he could receive as he feels he could just provide cover for Kane.

Milik wants to play regular football and Tottenham have some work left to do before they can convince the striker to move to north London.

Kane is the club captain and the first choice striker, and it remains to be seen how Spurs manage to convince Milik that he will get enough minutes if he joins.

An initial loan deal would also need the striker to sign an extension with Napoli as his current deal expires at the end of next season.

Tottenham could also need to sell Dele Alli and another player before they can fund a move for Milik in the ongoing transfer window.

Fulham are also keen on Milik, but it is claimed that the Poland international is unlikely to consider moving to Craven Cottage.