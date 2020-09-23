Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is keen on Chelsea midfield pair Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but would only be able to sign one on loan, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Smith is looking to do further business for Villa after sealing the signature of attacker Bertrand Traore from Lyon and wants to strengthen his midfield.

He is looking at a loan raid on Chelsea for a solution and is eyeing Barkley and Loftus-Cheek as options.

Premier League rules would mean that Aston Villa would only be able to sign one of the two players on loan.

Chelsea are ready to let Barkley move away on loan before the transfer window shuts, but are insisting that any club he joins take on the full responsibility for paying his £120,000 a week wages.

Aston Villa are not keen on picking up all of Barkley’s weekly wage packet.

Loftus-Cheek, who was not involved for Chelsea in their 6-0 EFL Cup win over Barnsley on Wednesday evening, could prove to be a cheaper option for Aston Villa.

Both Loftus-Cheek and Barkley could find it difficult to clock up regular minutes on the pitch if they stay at Chelsea this season.