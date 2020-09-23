Manchester City have decided to wait until next summer to sign Jose Gimenez from Atletico Madrid and are now focused on landing another centre-back before the transfer window closes, it has been claimed in Italy.

Pep Guardiola has been clear about his desire for Manchester City to sign another centre-back and the club held extensive talks to try to reach an agreement for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

They have now stopped talks in that direction and had been looking at Gimenez as an option.

Atletico Madrid will not sell the defender though and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Manchester City have decided to wait until next summer to try to sign him.

They are now urgently looking at other options and it is claimed that their dream signing is RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano signed a new contract at RB Leipzig recently and the club are keen to keep hold of him until next summer, but Manchester City could test their resolve.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is also on Manchester City’s radar and discussions over a deal are ongoing.

The Premier League giants coming back to the table for Koulibaly has not been ruled out in Italy, but Paris Saint-Germain are also in the mix.