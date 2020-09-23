Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders feels Reds new boy Diogo Jota’s technical ability is on par with their front three and has labelled him a ‘pressing monster’.

The Merseyside-based club completed the signing of the Portugal international from Premier League rivals Wolves for a deal worth up to £45m last week.

Liverpool assistant coach Lijnders feels the 23-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and is confident that the club will provide him with the platform to fulfil his potential.

The Dutchman compared Jota’s technical ability to that of Liverpool’s revered front three, which consists of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Lijnders went on to label the attacker a pressing machine, which he feels will help the player fit into Liverpool’s style of play right away.

“Diogo, what can I say, his technical level is the same as our front three“, Lijnders told a press conference.

“He has so much future in his feet and he will have a great pathway at our club.

“He is like a pressing monster, so he will fit in straight away.“

Lijnders also revealed that he has known Jota since he was young and also played against the winger.

“I think we played against each other when he was young!“, the Dutchman said.

“In Portugal they are all saying what a great signing Liverpool have made.

“He will really fit into our style and his technical level is the same as our front three. All the things we heard about him are true.“

Jota could be in line to make his Liverpool debut against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup.