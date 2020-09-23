Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has urged his team to make sure they do not take a passive approach against Willem II in the Europa League, with the Gers manager also stressing the different nature of a one-legged affair.

The Gers begun their Europa League campaign with a thumping 5-0 victory against Gibraltar side Lincoln Red Imps last week.

The Scottish giants are now set to face Eredivisie outfit Willem II in the third qualifying round of the continental cup competition on Thursday.

Gerrard conceded that the tie against Willem II will be a harder challenge as his team will not have the advantage of a second leg at home and urged his team to approach the game with the right competitive attitude.

“Over two-legs, we always looked forward to bringing a team back to Ibrox”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“It will be a harder challenge than the last two qualifying campaigns.

“If you are passive at this level you will get hurt, a big part of our success in Europe has been our solid base and how we work out of possession.

“Both sides of our game have to be good.”

Rangers have enjoyed a splendid start to their Scottish Premiership campaign with six wins from eight outings, and the Gers boss is confident that his side are capable of returning to Ibrox with a win if they can mirror their domestic form and play to their potential against Willem II.

“I am confident in the squad and if we play to our potential, we can get a result.

“There is no fresh injury news since our last update before Hibs”.

Rangers’ 13-month long 2019/20 Europa League adventure only ended recently when they completed their Bayer Leverkusen tie in August and the Glasgow giants’ heroics in the last season saw them reach the round of 16.