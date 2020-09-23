Leverkusen have agreed on a deal with Atletico Madrid to sign Arias on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.
The defender is undergoing a medical with Leverkusen and is on the verge of completing the move to the Bundesliga giants.
Arias also had other suitors and Everton were heavily linked with a move for the full-back all summer as Carlo Ancelotti wants a new right-back for his squad.
But according to Sky Italia, Arias never came close to joining Everton despite all the speculation over of a potential move to Goodison Park.
He was part of Everton’s shortlist of targets, but they never made a concrete effort to land him.
The club are still in the market for a right-back and they are considering a number of options in the final two weeks of the window.
Arias was tipped to join Everton earlier in the window but the Merseyside club were never in the race.