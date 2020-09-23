Celtic boss Neil Lennon has insisted that there is a lot more to come from Hoops new boy Albian Ajeti, with the striker having hit the ground running since his switch to Scotland.

Ajeti made the move north of the border from Premier League club West Ham United for £5m in mid-August and the Swiss international has already featured in five Scottish Premiership matches for the champions.

The 23-year-old, even without having a pre-season under his belt, has managed four domestic goals in five league games so far for the Bhoys, with two of them coming from the bench.

Lennon is impressed by the way Ateji has started life in Scotland, but insists there is a lot more to come from the Swiss hitman as the season progresses.

“In terms of his overall play, you can see that he’s getting fitter and stronger with each passing game”, Lennon told Celtic’s official site.

“I’m really thrilled with the contribution he’s making him, and there’s more to come from him.

The Celtic boss revealed that Ajeti is growing in confidence with every minute of game time that he clocks and backed the player to reach the potential that the Scottish giants saw in him when they bought him to Celtic Park.

“Building his confidence comes with getting more game time, getting to know the players around him a bit better, scoring goals, all of that gives strikers more confidence.

“He looks a real threat.

“Besides all of that, what I enjoy about him is his link-up play, his strength, the way he holds players off, the way he brings other people into the game.

“We’re starting to see the level of great striker he can be.”

Ajeti has not yet scored in European competition for Celtic and the striker will hope to make his Europa League mark on Thursday, with Celtic set to square off against Latvian side Riga.